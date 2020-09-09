Hyderabad: Resident welfare associations join fight against Covid

Locals under U-FERWAS extend support to GHMC officials in operating non-critical 3-bed Covid facility at Malkajgiri

Hyderabad: In these testing times of the Covid-19 pandemic, when many are struggling to find proper isolation facilities, the GHMC’s Malkajgiri Circle has set up a free testing and isolation facility for people.

Interestingly, local residents under the United-Federation of Resident Welfare Associations (U-FERWAS) banner are extending the required support to the officials in operating the 3-bed facility. The Health department in association with GHMC has set up the facility for treatment of non critical Covid-19 patients.

It has been operational since two weeks and three people are getting treatment at the facility, said U-FERWAS general secretary BT Srinivasan, adding that U-FERWAS members had met earlier Health Minister Eatala Rajender and expressed their willingness to support the government in providing Covid-19 treatment for the needy.

Accordingly, the testing and isolation facility was set up offering free care and treatment for Covid patients on the third floor of the Malkajgiri District Headquarters Government Hospital beside the GHMC Malkajgiri Circle office.

Here, patients can be treated in normal isolation and ICU wards. It has been set up in three wards for women, men and an ICU with oxygen supply facility.

U-FERWAS members and GHMC Deputy Commissioner T Dasarath visited the facility on Tuesday. The facility, which has clean wards, a reception, testing facility, nursing station, separate doctor rooms and sufficient toilets, has 24-hour supervision by a team of 18 doctors in day duty and two doctors for night duty with sufficient experienced nursing staff. It is expected to come in handy for people who live in single bedroom and small houses and cannot afford exclusive isolation facility, Srinivasan said.

U-FERWAS members extend all support to the officials in arranging different facilities, including supply food, counselling by experts, clothes, etc., he said and added that all this was being done for free of cost. U-FERWAS also promised to arrange a few items, which are required at the facility as per the guidelines issued by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

“We appreciate the Telangana government, especially Health Minister Eatala Rajender and TRS Malkajgiri Parliamentary constituency in-charge Marri Rajashekhar Reddy who is actively involved in setting up the centre,” said Srinivasan. The Federation wanted the government to involve Resident Welfare Associations in setting up similar testing and isolation centres in other areas as well, he added.

