Hyderabad: Residents oppose new wine shop at Parsigutta

Published: 9:49 pm

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Parsigutta on Friday when local residents opposed the opening of a wine shop in the locality.

As new shops under the Excise Policy for 2019-21 began liquor sales from Friday, a liquor trader came to open the shop in the morning. However, residents, especially women took strong objection saying that a bar and wine shops were already there in the area and that there was no need for another shop.

The shop owner, who bagged the shop in the draw of lots that was conducted by the Prohibition and Excise department for allotment of shops at Maharana Pratap function hall in Amberpet a few days ago, came to the premises with a vehicle carrying stock.

The residents however, were not in a mood to listen to his pleas. They also prevented the workers from shifting the stock from the vehicle to the shop. Arguments and counter arguments took place between the shop owner and the residents and in the melee; a woman Shashirekha suffered a head injury. On coming to know about the incident, police personnel from the Chilkalguda and Musheerabad police stations rushed to the spot and pacified the irate residents. However, they did not relent and staged a protest demanding the police to take necessary action to close the shop.

“We are unable to go to the shops here because there are too many people wandering after a drink here already,” a woman said, adding that they would intensify their protest if necessary action was not taken.

The Chilkalguda police have booked a case against those who attacked Shashirekha.

