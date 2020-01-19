Hyderabad: Resonance resonates in JEE Mains

By | Published: 10:12 pm

Hyderabad: Engineering and medical coaching center, Resonance, on Sunday claimed to have made a mark in the recently held JEE Main – 2020 with it’s students scoring high ranks.

Seven of its students notched 99.99 percentile and even subject wise results were remarkable with six students scoring 100 percentile in mathematics, two students in physics and one student in chemistry, according to a press release.

Resonance, Hyderabad centre too recorded good results with B Sai Nachiketha Vardhan, securing 99.80, GS Mazhar Ahmed (99.22), Sharvirala Nithish, (97.79), Aditi T (97.89), Muthyala Praveen Tarun (97.01) and Patti Sathwik secured 97.69, the press release said.

