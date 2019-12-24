Revanth to perform live in Warangal

By | Published: 9:19 pm

Music maestro Revanth is all set to enthrall his fans in Warangal as he performs live for a unique concert-on-wheels, Royal Stag Hungama Music Bus. Launched by Hungama Music, one of the leading music and music video streaming platforms in the country, in partnership with Royal Stag Mega Music CDs, the property features India’s top musicians travelling in a bus across 11 cities in seven States.

These musicians include Revanth, Javed Ali, Siddharth Mahadevan, Jeet Ganguli, Harrdy Sandhu, Jassi Gill and Indian Ocean. One of these leading artistes, along with several indigenous musicians,will perform in a free-to-attend concert in each city.The concert headlined by Revanth will be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Warangal on December 28.Besides Warangal, the bus will also travel to Hyderabad, Pune, Karnal, Ambala, Alwar, Karimnagar and Nizamabad.

