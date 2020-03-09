Hyderabad: Revel in organic colours this Holi 

By | Published: 12:41 am

Hyderabad: With Holi just around the corner, the city-based College of Home Science at the Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) is offering five shades of eco-friendly colours prepared from natural ingredients through a natural dyeing process.

Every year, the university is engaged in preparing organic and safe colours a month ahead of Holi and ultimately produces around 1.5 tons of organic colours in a bid to encourage Holi revellers avoid synthetic colours. There have been cautions over the years on the harmful effects of synthetic colours which generally contain toxic substances.

The preparation of organic Holi colours in the varsity actually started in 2016 when Telangana State Pollution Control Board sanctioned Rs. 1 crore to establish a dye paint production unit at the university in Rajendranagar. Since then the unit has been instrumental in contributing to green consumerism and enterprise development.

“We are producing five different colours (blue, orange, yellow, green and pink), all from plant materials and starch powder. Contrary to artificial colours, these organic hues are free from heavy metal content and will not settle deep into your skin,” says Lakshmi Pooja Sanku, scientist and officer in-charge, Natural Dye Processing & Incubation Center.

Annatto seeds, beetroot, marigold flowers (Banti puvvulu) and indigo are mainly used for making these organic colours. These colours are supplied to various NGOs and schools and also are made available at the College Of Home Science at Saifabad and natural dye production unit at PJTSAU in Rajendranagar.

