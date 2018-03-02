Hyderabad revellers spread cheer on Holi

By | Published: 12:49 am 1:03 am

Hyderabad: City celebrated Holi, the festival of colours, with fervour and gaiety on Thursday. The streets wore a colourful look as revellers threw and smeared bright colours on friends and relatives.

The celebrations began with bonfires on streets and open spaces, signifying the victory of good over evil. People sang and danced around the fire and also performed bhajans. Children were seen on the streets with water guns, sprinkling colours on their friends and siblings.

Interestingly, in many places across the city, most preferred organic colours over chemical ones. Many event organisers came up with different themes for the celebrations with vibrant colours and gala events. Revellers enjoyed the festival dancing to the tunes of Bollywood and Tollywood music.

Women in colonies, gated communities and other residential areas were seen smearing each other’s faces with gulal and clicking selfies to capture the moment. Sweets and snacks too were in abundance in all the celebrations.

Though Thursday was declared an official holiday for Holi, several students reached college to celebrate the festival with their friends and teachers.

In a few places, people are planning to celebrate Holi on Friday.