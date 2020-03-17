Hyderabad: RGIA becomes ‘Single-use Plastic Free’

By | Published: 10:20 pm

Hyderabad: In line with the Union Government’s campaign to phase out Single-use Plastics (SUP) by 2022, GMR led Hyderabad International Airport has declared itself as single-use plastic free airport from March 1 and zero tolerance on usage of SUP has been imposed across the airport, which includes all concessionaires and service providers operating at the airport.

The airport had been steadily phasing out use of non-recyclable plastic over the past few years and in the final phase, “Single-use Plastic Free Airport” campaign was initiated in February 2020 during which the airport stakeholders, such as the Food & Beverage (F&B) outlets, fully switched over to sustainable eco-friendly alternatives such as cornstarch plates, wooden spoons and forks, retailers started using only biodegradable boxes and covers to reduce the airport’s plastic footprint, a press release said.

Besides this, Hyderabad International Airport has also been encouraging eco-friendly products such as jute bags through its CSR arm GMR Varalakshmi Foundation (GMRVF).

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .