Hyderabad: RGIA’s face recognition tech big success

Hyderabad: The Face Recognition technology at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) has recorded some unforgettable faces right from its trial days.

The face recognition system, which the RGIA has been trying on an experimental basis from July 1 to 31, has seen several glamorous faces queuing up to enrol themselves so that they can check in and head straight for the security check without hassles and delays.

Starting from megastar Chiranjeevi, the ‘King’ of Tollywood, Akkineni Nagarjuna, and current heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda, the RGIA’s face recognition database now has faces including that of actors Akkineni Akhil, Srikanth, Samantha Akkineni, singing legend SP Balasubrahmanyam and singers Mano and Sunitha, just to name a few. These celebrities, who are frequent flyers, were among the initial set of passengers who enrolled themselves for the face recognition trials.

According to RGIA officials, as many as 3,000 people have so far enrolled after GMR Hyderabad International Airport, in line with the Centre’s DigiYatra programme, initiated the month-long face recognition trials from July 1.

Hundreds of enrolled frequent flyers have already used the facility several times to access the terminal using the FR e-gate at RGIA.

For FR enrollment, one can visit any of the FR registration counters at the airport with a valid government identity card, contact details and get his/her face captured by the camera. Once this is done, CISF personnel physically check the ID proof and post successful verification, a unique DigiYatra ID for the passenger is generated.

This DigiYatra ID is valid for all subsequent travels. Passengers must complete check-in process through self-service check-in kiosks at the airport or web check-in before accessing the FR e-gate.

An exclusive FR e-gate is available at Departure Gate-3, where the FR-registered passenger can get his/her boarding card scanned, face the FR camera, which matches and verifies credentials along with itinerary details.

Upon successful verification, the e-gate will open instantly allowing the passenger to enter the terminal. “Since this is a trial phase, CISF personnel will still physically verify travel documents and ID details,” officials said.

