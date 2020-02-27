Hyderabad: RO water plants inaugurated

By | Published: 12:51 am

Hyderabad: Deputy Mayor Mohd Baba Fasiuddin on Wednesday inaugurated reverse osmosis (RO) water plant, taps and wash areas on the premises of TS Residential School for Girls at Borabanda. These facilities were extended by Avathar Charitable Trust, PJS Paul Foundation, according to a press release.

Deputy Mayor praised the activities of Avathar Charitable Trust and urged it to set up some more RO plants for Borabanda residents.

Representatives of the trust along with the school staff and students and local residents participated in the inaugural.

