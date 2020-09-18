Hyderabad: Road caves in at Jubilee Hills

The incident took place opposite a garment showroom on the main road from Road No 10 Jubilee Hills towards the Jubilee Hills check-post, forcing authorities to set up a barricade.

By | Published: 9:43 pm

Hyderabad: A portion of the main road at Jubilee Hills caved in on Friday afternoon. Though there was no untoward incident, traffic was held up for some time.

The driver of a truck which was coming that way noticed the gaping hole and swiftly swerved the vehicle and went on to hit a road median ahead. Nobody was injured in the incident. Jubilee Hills police reached the spot and diverted the traffic.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) officials have examined the spot and suspect that an underwater stormwater drain could have been damaged, resulting in water seeping out from the pipeline, and in turn, leading to the road caving in. Officials said that they would take up repairs soon.

