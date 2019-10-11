Hyderabad roads slightly safer this year

By | Published: 12:20 am

Hyderabad: Battered as they might be, Hyderabad roads are however a little bit safer than they were last year, if the number of fatal accidents and deaths from January to September are considered.

According to the Hyderabad Traffic Police, some corrective steps appear to have saved several lives in the city, with pedestrian deaths coming down by 17 per cent, the overall number of deaths in accidents reducing by 11 per cent and the number of fatal accidents down by 13 per cent.

Officials said identification of black spots and corrective measures helped in bringing down the number of accidents. As against 225 fatal accidents from January to September in 2018, this year there were only 196 in the corresponding period. The number of deaths came down from 232 to 206.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar said the police took up several corrective measures to ensure safety of commuters. “Joint inspections with other stakeholders, including GHMC, Hyderabad Road Development Corporation, Roads and Buildings Department and National Highways Authority of India, were held. Based on the findings, various corrective measures were taken up on the roads,” he said.

Of the total 196 accidents reported in 2019, 116 were attributed to speeding, 46 to negligent driving, 12 to drunk driving, eight due to negligence of driver/pedestrian and six due to minor driving.

