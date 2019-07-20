Hyderabad roads sport a green look

By | Published: 12:56 am 12:58 am

Hyderabad: A year ago, these stretches were devoid of any greenery and as dull as they could be. After the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) took up median plantation under the Haritha Haram campaign last year, things have started to change. Saplings have grown into trees and the roads now sport a green look.

All this, in just one year. The Lakshmiguda-Jalpally road towards Shamshabad was developed by the municipal corporation to facilitate easy flow of traffic. The 5-km stretch (till GHMC limits) lacked greenery and the GHMC planted nearly 1,200 indigenous species saplings, including kangua and neem, covering 1.5 km of the stretch.

After a year, the three-foot saplings have grown into 10 ft trees and have added a green ambience to the area, much to the delight of motorists heading to the airport and beyond. In two years, the saplings will grow into shade-offering trees.

Following the success, the GHMC is now planning to plant more saplings covering the rest of the stretch, measuring about 3.5 km, during the forthcoming Haritha Haram programme. Similarly, three other stretches, especially on the city outskirts, now sport a green look with the municipal corporation taking up extensive plantation.

Be it the BN Reddy Nagar-Sagar Road (1,800 trees), WALAMTARI – Agriculture University road (1,800), Rajendranagar or the ECIL-Bandlaguda road (600 trees), Keesara, the stretches have now been developed aesthetically with plantations. Unlike the Lakshmiguda stretch, the medians on these stretches are narrow and the GHMC planted Conocarpus Erectus (buttonwood) species, which is an evergreen species. Indigenous species could not be planted due to space constraint.

More importantly, these trees are now cutting down the headlights glare from vehicles to those on the other side of the road, making driving in the night easier, said MAUD Officer on Special Duty V Krishna.

Not confining to plantation, the municipal corporation ensured proper growth of the saplings. An agency has been hired to water 20 litres for each sapling for 50 times a year. The frequency of watering is changed as per the season, he said.

47 Haritha Haram parks planned

The GHMC is planning to develop 47 parks under the forthcoming Haritha Haram programme and these parks will be ready by the year-end. Called ‘Haritha Haram’ parks, they will have the respective area name as a suffix and each park will be developed in a minimum area of two acres. All the 47 parks cumulatively will cover nearly 205 acres in the six zones of the GHMC.

The parks will come up with different themes and for different age groups, including exclusive children parks, senior citizens parks and others like Butterfly parks or topiary parks.

The locations idenitified for these parks include 13 in Khairtabad zone, followed by LB Nagar (10), Serilingampally (9), Kukatpally (6), Secunderabad (6) and Charminar (3).

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter