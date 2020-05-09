Hyderabad roads turn busy after easing of lockdown norms

By | Published: 12:11 am 11:07 pm

Hyderabad: People appeared to have forgotten the ‘Stay Home Stay Safe’ slogan given the considerable increase in the volume of traffic across the city on Friday. Places including Begumpet, Punjagutta, SR Nagar and Ameerpet saw near to normal traffic apart from several people out on the roads walking.

Anil Kumar, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) said the government order issued on Thursday permitted agricultural operations, IT companies, government offices and construction activities with 33 per cent work force.

“This order allows some sectors and businesses to function in the city with some relaxations. Thus, those working in them are being allowed to travel,” Anil Kumar said.

Places like Gachibowli, Madhapur, Miyapur, Hitec City, Kukatpally saw an increase in traffic, while Punjagutta, Begumpet and Paradise in Secunderabad too witnessed quite a high number of vehicles on the roads throughout the day.

While traffic signals at most important junctions were seen functioning as they used to before the lockdown, some of the flyovers, which have remained shut for traffic during the lockdown, too have been opened.

“All wine shops except 15 in containment zones are open, agricultural machinery workshops besides the emergency and essential services activity is permitted. We have so many relaxations so the traffic has increased. How can we stop them?” asked a senior police official.

Officials said though the lockdown rules were strictly implemented by the police, many motorists are coming out citing trivial reasons.

“Mostly vehicles of essential supplies, those belonging to emergency services only are allowed during the relaxation time. We also find motorists claiming medical emergency and giving out other silly and illogical reasons,” said a senior official from Punjagutta division.

“We are registering cases against those coming out unnecessarily during the lockdown period. The vehicles too are being seized. Those with exemptions are allowed after scrutiny. We also need to keep in mind that traffic will be disrupted due to checking,” the official said.

The police warned citizens against coming out for joy rides. Stringent action will be taken apart from seizing the vehicles, they added.

