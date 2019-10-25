Hyderabad: Robbers loot family in Hayath Nagar

By | Published: 2:24 pm

Hyderabad: A couple was robbed by an unidentified gang at their house in Kuntloor of Hayath Nagar in the wee hours of Friday.

The four member gang armed with sticks broke open the lock of the door and gained entry into the house of Kishore Chary.

They then threatened Kishore Chary, his wife and their teenaged son and robbed cash and gold worth in lakhs.

The Hayath Nagar police are investigating. Though there are reports that the work could be of the notorious Chaddi Gang, the police are yet to get evidence for this.

