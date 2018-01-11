Hyderabad: ‘Rosary Reunion’ to be held on Jan 20

By | Published: 8:54 pm

Hyderabad: Rosary Convent High School will hold a ‘Rosary Reunion’ at All Saints High School grounds on January 20. About 1,500 women are expected to participate.

The reunion is an occasion where all former students, ranging in age from 16 years to senior citizens, come together on a common platform to meet, share, network and enjoy some quality time together, according to a press release.

Rosary Old Students Entente (ROSE) president Namratha said the alumni meet would be held with the purpose of empowering girl children, improving their wellness and also to help aid teachers of the school in their old age.