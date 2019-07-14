Hyderabad: Rotary Foundation gets aid of Rs 1.75 cr

By | Published: 1:16 am

Hyderabad: Rotary Club of Hyderabad Deccan (RCHD), a primary wing of Rotary District 3150, India, donated Rs 1.75 crore to the Rotary Foundation. Contributed by its members, the cheque was formally presented to the Rotary Foundation on the occasion of the appointment of its president Sailesh Gumidelli for the year 2019-2020, a press release said.

The cheque worth Rs 1.75 crore was handed over to District Governor, Sivanarayana Rao by Sailesh Gumideli along with other major donors. The donation of Rs 1.75 crore is the largest among all the clubs in South Asia, said outgoing president, Uday Pilani.

RCHD is a 30-year-old club and is involved in providing free dialysis to 10,000 patients every year translating into the value of Rs 2.5 crore per year. “We recently donated a cytometer worth Rs. 66 lakh to detect blood cancers among children,” said president, RCHD, Sailesh Gumideli.

