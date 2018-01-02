Hyderabad rowdysheeter, aides held in robbery case

By | Published: 12:04 am

Hyderabad: Langer Houz police arrested Syed Zameer alias Ammu, a rowdysheeter along with four of his associates in connection with a robbery and attempt to murder case, police said on Monday.

According to the police, on December 28 evening, Zameer along with his associates Syed Imran, Mohammed Ghouse, Mohammed Kareem, Zahed Khan, all residents of Langer Houz barged into the house of the complainant Mohammed Abdul Hakeem, who is a media professional.

“Armed with sticks and weapons they broke open the door with an intention to kill. As Hakeem was not present in the house, they attacked his wife and son. They robbed gold chain and Rs 80,000 in cash. While escaping they damaged the CCTV and other household articles,” police said.

Based on Hakeem’s complaint, a case was booked and the gang was arrested. During interrogation, it was revealed that recently, Hakeem had gone to Zameer’s house and asked him to return the hand loan of Rs 20,000 which he had borrowed.

“Zameer felt insulted by this and bore grudge against Hakeem and wanted to eliminate him with the help of his associates,” police said. Zameer was previously involved in an attempt to murder case at Tappachabutra police station and an Arms Act case in Langer Houz police station limits.