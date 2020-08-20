Hyderabad rower Manjeet wins Dhyan Chand Award

By | Published: 12:05 am 12:52 am

Hyderabad: Manjeet Singh was expecting the Arjuna Award in 2012 when he qualified with Sandeep Kumar in the lightweight men’s double sculls (LM2X) for the London Olympics.

“I was disappointed when I did not get the Arjuna Award then. But it is better late than never,’’ said Manjeet whose name was recommended for the Dhyan Chand Lifetime Achievement award on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old rower, who is on a holiday, received the good news at his home town of Essa Panj Grai, Panje ke Puttar of Ferozpur district in Punjab. ”My parents were thrilled on Tuesday and in this Covid-19 time, it came as a big relief for us,’’ said Manjeet, who joined the Army and was posted at Artillery Centre, Golkonda in 2004.

Son of farmer Muktair Singh, Manjeet had the ambition to represent the country in any sport. “I was poor in studies so my father encouraged me to take to the sport. My first interest was athletics before my attention turned towards rowing when I went to Chandigarh. From then on, I never looked back and shifted to Hyderabad in 2004.’’

Manjeet said he is indebted to coach Ismail Baig and the Rowing Federation for their constant support. “Baig could spot my talent from a young age. Thanks to the encouragement, I could make a mark very early in my career.’’

Coach Baig said Manjeet was one of the brightest rowers. “He was a strong rower and read the race very well. He was technically very good and that helped him to win laurels.’’

Fighting against all odds, Manjeet and Devinder Kumar qualified for the 2008 Beijing Olympics in the men’s doubles sculls event. “But it was in 2012 I thought qualifying for the London Olympics was one of the high points of my career. Sandeep and I staved off a stiff competition in the Asian Olympic qualifiers at Chung Ju, Korea for a place in London Games.’’

Manjeet also participated in two Asian Games (2010 and 2014). He won silver medal in coxless four in 2010 Asian Games and won second silver during the 2014 Games in coxless eight.’’

“Hussainsagar is very dear to me. I have been rowing here ever since I came to the city in 2004. The hard work at the lake has given me a lot of medals,’’ said Manjeet, who also won medals while representing Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the National championship.

He has been the coach of the Telangana team for the last two years.

