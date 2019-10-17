Hyderabad: Rs.1 lakh penalty levied on Paradise restaurant

By | Published: 7:53 pm

Hyderabad:The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Thursday levied a penalty of Rs.1 lakh on Paradise Food Court Private Limited’s restaurant at Secunderabad for unhygienic conditions in the kitchen, vegetables found in rotten conditions in the premises and usage of single use plastic.

On Wednesday, a customer lodged a complaint with GHMC regarding quality of the food following which a team of officials including food inspectors, veterinary and vigilance wings inspected the restaurant.

“During our inspection, we noticed unhygienic conditions in the kitchen and found rotten vegetabls. Despise a ban on single use plastic, the management was found to be rampantly using the single use plastic,” said GHMC Food Inspector, Sudershan. As per GHMC rules, Rs.1 lakh penalty was levied, he said.

Similarly, Rs. 3 lakh penalty was levied on KLM Fashion Mall at Chandanagar for utilizing illegal video display on the main road. This is the third time that the mall management is levied penalties, said GHMC Deputy Municipal Commissioner, Yadagiri Rao.