Hyderabad: Rs 12 lakh worth Rs 10 notes found at Sultan Bazar

By | Published: 12:20 am 12:22 am

Hyderabad: While a severe crunch of lower denomination currency continues to haunt denizens, a commission agent caught carrying a bag full of Rs 10 currency notes, totaling Rs 12 lakh, came as a surprise.

It was a police official who while driving near Koti Medical College spotted an auto carrying a big bag and stopped it. In fact, Asifnagar Sub-Inspector Venkateswarulu, when he intercepted the vehicle, thought the bag was stuffed with banned gutkha products. But much to his surprise, bundles of Rs 10 notes spilled out of the plastic bag.

Venkateswarulu alerted the Sultan Bazar police and an agent, Prakash, who was in the auto with the cash was detained for questioning. The Income Tax department and Reserve Bank of India officials too were informed.

The police suspect that Prakash had procured the cash from agents who in turn could have got it from the RBI. “There could be commission agents who pay an amount and collect lower denomination currency from RBI and circulate it to shopkeepers for a higher rate,” said a police officer.

The police said the matter was being enquired into and the departments concerned had been informed. “We are waiting for clarifications on how such huge cash came out,” the police official said. When the last reports came in, police were yet to book a case.