Hyderabad: Rs 40 crore GST evasion detected

By | Published: 12:23 am

Hyderabad: Officials of the Directorate General of GST Intelligence on Wednesday carried out searches at private schools, chit fund companies, steel traders and real-estate businessmen in the twin cities to verify about alleged evasion of GST.

A school owned by a Telugu film actor and another international school having three branches in the IT corridor were searched by the GST officials. The searches were conducted at 20 locations in Malkajgiri, Medchal, Banjara Hills, Khairatabad, Lingampally and Begumpet.

Officials, who examined documents that were seized in various locations, said the searches would continue for the next two days. During the searches, it was found that there was evasion of service tax before GST came into force and post too.

Till evening, the searches were on and officials detected GST evasion worth over Rs 40 crore in different locations in the city, it is learnt. The managements of a few corporate and international schools, realtors and those into hospitality industry did not pay service tax. They were under the opinion that they would not come under the scanner for non-payment of service tax.

