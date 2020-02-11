Hyderabad RTA earns Rs 1.33 lakh on special registration numbers

By | Published: 10:30 pm

Hyderabad: Regional Transport Authority (RTA) on Tuesday earned a sum of Rs.1.33 lakh from special registration numbers, across all the four zones in Hyderabad.

The allotment of special registration numbers is being processed online from Monday and the amount earned through facility was almost same on day 1 and 2.

RTA has introduced e-Bidding system to increase transparency and reduce manual intervention. In this system, the applicant has to visit the Transport Department’s portal www.transport.telangana.gov.in and click on ‘Apply for special number’.

The screen will show online special number portal and applicant need to click on reservation link. The applicant will be shown list of available special numbers for which he can apply. Online applications will be accepted from 8 am to 1 pm.

The list of numbers which one can reserve are shown in green and the already reserved numbers are shown in red colour.

