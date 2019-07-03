Hyderabad: RTC bus driver spits on road, ends up paying Rs.100 as fine

By | Published: 4:57 pm

Hyderabad: A driver of RTC bus who stuck his head out of the driving seat window and spat on the road as he had been doing all these years found things different on Wednesday. He ended up paying Rs.100 as penalty for the act after civic body officials caught up with him. The incident happened at Lingampally on Wednesday morning when sweepers of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) were engaged in sweeping the road.

Jagdeesh, a driver with the Kushaiguda depot who was driving the bus at Lingampally, was seen by the civic body staff leaning out of the window and spitting on the road that was just swept by the team. GHMC officials, who were on the spot, immediately stopped the bus and imposed a penalty of Rs 100 on Jagdeesh.

The civic body for the last few months has been actively campaigning against practices such as spitting on the streets and open urination and warned of imposing penalties on those indulging in such practices.

