Hyderabad: RTC JAC expresses willingness to call off strike

By | Published: 5:49 pm 6:26 pm

Hyderabad: The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of unions of the TSRTC has expressed willingness to call off the ongoing strike, which entered its 47th day on Wednesday, if the management would not impose any conditions and ensure the atmosphere that prevailed before the strike.

This was decided at a meeting convened by the JAC leaders at Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) here. JAC Convenor E. Ashwathama Reddy, who presided over the meeting, hoped that the management would take necessary steps in this regard.

He said the employees would continue the strike till the State government responded to the issue. The JAC has discussed in detail about the directions issued by the High Court.

“We are hopeful of resolving the issue at the Labour Court and we will continue to extend support to the families of the employees who died during the strike,” he said.

The purpose of the strike was to resolve demands of employees but not to abstain from duties, he added.

