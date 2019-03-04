Hyderabad: RTC officials inspect CBS

By | Published: 12:56 am

Hyderabad: Efforts were being made to modernise the Nizam era Central Bus Station (CBS), Gowliguda with Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) expressing special interest on developmental activities at the bus station.

Accordingly, the bus station would have modern facilities to provide commuter friendly services and necessary measures were being taken to complete the works, said A Purushotham Naik, Executive Director (Revenue & IT).

Naik along with senior RTC officials inspected the CBS which had collapsed last year and discussed the ongoing development works.