Hyderabad Runners help man turn his life around

Hyderabad: A year ago, Apoorba Kumar, a software employee working in Hyderabad, suffered a massive heart attack, that made doctors to give him an ultimatum. Either you get in shape and mend your ways or suffer the consequences of uncontrolled diabetes, hypertension and long-term heart disease, was the clear cut message.

In what could be described as quite a remarkable transformation, since the harrowing experience of a heart attack, Apoorba has not only managed to reverse his diabetes, but also has got a firm grip over blood pressure and even his heart condition. The icing on the cake for his efforts was that he also lost over 30 kg, came down to 90 kg from 125 kg.

“In last one year, I have not taken any medicine meant for diabetes and hypertension. It has been a great journey in which I learnt a lot from experts in the field of health and fitness,” says Apoorba, who is now training to take part in Hyderabad Marathon in August.

So how does a man, who experienced a heart attack, was struggling with uncontrolled diabetes, hypertension, cholesterol and breathlessness, achieve such a magical transformation?

The 37-year-old resident from Alwal swears by the effectiveness of following a well though-out fitness and diet plan. “You need to have discipline, a plan or a set regimen and a fitness activity to achieve goals. For me, it was now or never and running gave me a new lease of life. Help and guidance from experienced persons is also very important,” he said.

With the help of Hyderabad Runners, the voluntary organisation, involved in promoting running as a way to achieve health and fitness, Apoorba has managed to turn his life and health around. “You need to have loads of discipline to achieve your targets. Hyderabad has a very good support system for fitness, especially running, which helped me a lot,” he said.

