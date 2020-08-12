Hyderabad Runners to organize talk on ‘Discovering Gandhi through running’

By | Published: 7:46 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Runners, the voluntary organisation involved in promoting running as way to lead healthy life, is organising a unique talk ‘Can we discover Gandhi within ourselves through distance running?’ at 7.30 pm on August 15, coinciding with India’s 74th Independence Day.

The interesting talk on discovering the principles of Mahatma Gandhi through running will be delivered by long distance runner Vishwanathan Jayaraman, who has imbibed Mahatma’s philosophies not only in his lifestyle but also running. Known as Gandhian Runner, Vishwanathan Jayaraman is synonymous with simplicity, patience and endurance among the running community.

The special talk is part of a webinar series titled ‘Beyond the Track’ being organised by Hyderabad Runners regularly for the amateur running community during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The talk can be accessed at https://www.facebook.com/HyderabadRunners/live/

