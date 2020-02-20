Hyderabad safe for women: Director General of Aeronautical Systems

By | Published: 9:18 pm

Hyderabad: Taking challenges as opportunities must be the way to go for women. Unlike men, women have many challenges to manage the way an artist in the circus has to manage a single wheel bicycle, said Dr Tessy Thomas, Director General of Aeronautical Systems, DRDO.

Speaking at the Women’s Conclave and Awards 2020 held at HICC, here on Thursday, she appreciated the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) for conceiving the conclave which is in its second year. “I have been part of this city for 33 years and moved to Bengaluru recently. I can feel the difference of how Hyderabad provides a safe culture to women,” the senior scientist said.

Though women are 50 per cent of the population, even more in some countries, unfortunately they hold just one per cent of the world’s property. Women perform far better than their counter parts but still equality is a distant dream, she said.

Women have many qualities unique to them such as multi-tasking, perseverance, dedication, creativity, passion, emotional intelligent etc. “So they must be encouraged,” she added.

Actor Sai Pallavi said children need to be taught about respecting women from the early age. “It is the responsibility of parents to teach children how to treat women in the house and around them,” she said.

Appreciating the Telangana Police and the specially the Cyberabad Police’s efforts for women safety, Sai Pallavi said, “Thanks for launching so many applications to protect ourselves. It does make us feel much safer”.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner and chairman of SCSC, VC Sajjanar said the city boasts of over six lakh surveillance cameras installed as an effective surveillance mechanism. It is almost 52 per cent of total cameras in the country.

In her address, Swati Lakra, In-charge, Women Safety Wing of Telangana Police said, “We as police force do the best possible for providing protection to women. We need support from men too for effective policing”. She outlined how technology has a greater role to play on women’s protection.

At the conclave, She M Power Awards were presented for the first time to women from various fields.

