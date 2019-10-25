Hyderabad safest city for women: Mahmood Ali

By | Published: 12:26 am 12:27 am

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is considered the safest city for women and soon, Telangana will be known as the safest State for women, Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali said here on Thursday.

Speaking at the fifth anniversary of the SHE Teams here, Mahmood Ali said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s strategies had brought the law and order in the State under control and that he was keen on women safety, for which he was personally supervising initiatives for women safety.

“The government has given more importance to women safety and revamping of the Police Department since the formation of the State. Surveys say Hyderabad is the safest city for women. There are more than 300 SHE Teams across the State. Since the launch of SHE Teams in 2014, there is a gradual dip in incidents of women harassment,” the Minister said.

Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy said that soon after the formation of the government, the Chief Minister had sanctioned funds and given a free hand to the police, resulting in reduction of the crime rate here.

The Police Department was revamped with a series of measures including equipping with patrol vehicles that ensured better response time whenever a crime was reported.

“The Women Safety Wing in Telangana is the first of its kind in the country which functions round the clock to help women in distress. Other States tried to replicate SHE Teams, but were not as successful as it has been here,” the DGP said, adding, repeat offenders were being detained under the Preventive Detention Act.

“There have been about 33,000 petitions received in the last five years across the State. From them, 2,500 FIRs were registered. Interestingly, maximum complaints are through direct walk-ins. This shows women are mustering courage and coming forward to complain,” Swati Lakra, Inspector General for Women’s Safety, said.

In 2014, more than 80 percent of those caught were minors. Now, it has come down to 20 percent, she added.

Education Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy said that in the past, the woman facing harassment was asked to either put her head down and walk or discontinue her education. But now, the times have changed and the offender is caught and punished, not the woman.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar, Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat along with senior police officials and public representatives were present.

