Hyderabad safest for elderly

By | Published: 12:01 am 11:29 pm

Hyderabad: In terms of their safety and security, Hyderabad is a much safer place for senior citizens as compared with other metropolitan cities of the country.

Statistics released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) for 2017 show Hyderabad’s percentage share of total crime against senior citizens as only 0.4. Mumbai, on the other hand, topped with 29.9 percentage share, followed by Delhi with 19.7 and Chennai with 13 percentage.

Fourteen cases related to crime against senior citizens were reported in 2017 in Hyderabad as against 40 in 2016 and 48 in 2015 — indicating a significant dip in such cases. Barring an attempt-to-murder case, there were no major crimes, the NCRB data showed. Eleven people were arrested for their alleged role in crime against senior citizens.

But, senior citizens said this data was based on First Information Reports (FIRs) issued at the police station concerned. A survey conducted by Elders Clubs International Foundation revealed that 90 per cent of senior citizens faced problems from their children.

In spite of this, the elders were not lodging complaints with the police against their own children fearing that the family’s reputation would be effected, Foundation founder and managing trustee Mandadi Krishna Reddy said.

He said elders, 60 years and above, were not only facing physical and mental harassment, but also financial problems. “The survey found that 36 per cent of them were unable to watch their favourite channel at their residence,” Reddy said.

The government enacted the Maintenance and Welfare of Senior Citizens Act in 2007. But, the Act did not come to the elders rescue, he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.