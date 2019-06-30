Hyderabad sailing week from Tuesday

By | Published: 7:31 pm

Hyderabad: The 34th edition of the Hyderabad Sailing Week YAI Senior Multiclass Sailing Championship will be held at the EMESA centre at the Hussain Sagar Lake from July 2 to 7. As many as 200 sailors are expected to participate in the event, said Major General SA Narayanan, vice commodore, EME Sailing Association on Sunday.

Around 175 sailors have registered for the event so far and the number is expected to touch 200 with July 1 being the last date for registrations. “This is one of the oldest events in the country and this being accredited as the YAI National Ranking event. The sailors will have a chance to improve their ranking based on their performance here. Our aim is to popularise the game and see more children taking up to the sport. We are expecting to surpass our last year’s entries (183). Last time we had sailors from 16 clubs from across the country. Now around 16 clubs are sending their sailors,” he added.

The organisers have also revealed that they are roping in international judges and referees for conducting the event. The competitions will be held in eight classes – Laser 4.7, Laser Radial, Laser Standard, 470 class, RSX, 49er, 49er FX and Fin class. “Safety is out utmost priority. So we have four rescue boats and barrowed another four for the event. Around 22 sailors from Telangana State have registered so far out of which six are women sailors,” said Narayanand. Top Indian sailors and medal winners like Varun Thakkar, KC Ganapaty and Harshita Tomar will be the attraction for the event.

