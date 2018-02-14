Hyderabad: Sand Boa rescued near Shaikpet

By | Published: 12:16 am

Hyderabad: A snake that was found in a nala at Shaikpet under the Golconda police station limits on Tuesday triggered panic among residents.

Locals, who noticed the Sand Boa, alerted the police who rushed to the spot and rescued it from the nala with the help of members of the Friends of Snake Society, Golconda Inspector Mohammed Munnawar said.

Scores of residents rushed to the spot on coming to know about the snake being found in the nala. The snake was later shifted to the Nehru Zoological Park.