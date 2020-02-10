Hyderabad: Sant Ravidas Jayanthi celebrated in Balaji temple

By | Published: 1:02 am

Hyderabad: Chilkur Balaji temple celebrated the birth anniversary of Sant Shiromani Ravidas on Sunday. Magha Pournami is celebrated as the day of divine appearance of Sant Shiromani Ravidas.

Ravidas, a poet and saint, is believed to have been born in a cobbler’s family in present-day Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Participating in the celebrations, senior Archaka at Chilkur Balaji temple, CS Rangarajan said Sant Ravidas teachings in the form of poems and songs belong to the entire society and not just to one community.

He said Sant Ravidas gained knowledge from his Guru Swami Ramananda, who was a great disciple of Ramanuja philosophy. There is a need for more community interaction and recognising the message of Sant Ravidas, Rangarajan said.

Over his life time, Ravidas emerged as a luminary of the Bhakti Movement which called for complete devotion to god and challenged the caste hierarchy. With his message of equality, he was seen as a divine figure by people of the lower castes, he informed.

