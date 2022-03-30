Hyderabad: Sardar Mahal near Charminar to become cultural centre

Hyderabad: Sardar Mahal located near Charminar will be turned into a ‘cultural centre’ and the proposal to conserve and develop the palace built in European style was approved by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Standing Committee on Wednesday.

This conservation project will be taken up under public-private partnership (PPP) mode with a built operate and transfer (BOT) concept. A GHMC official said renovation of the building will be taken up and the structure will be restored by conversing its heritage value.

“There is a proposal to convert Sardar Mahal into a museum that will showcase the history of the region through maps, paintings and pictures but the elements in the cultural centre will be finalised after the works related to structural stability are completed,” he said

Sardar Mahal built by Nizam VI Mir Mahboob Ali Khan in 1900 was also declared as a heritage building by the Heritage Conservation Committee and Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage.

The Standing Committee also approved another nine proposals related to civic works.

