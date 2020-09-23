Hyderabad: SBI chief inaugurates YONO branch at Hitec City

Interacting with customers, Rajnish Kumar assured them of personalised and quality service and urged them to adopt YONO quick pay for their payments solutions

Hyderabad: Rajnish Kumar, Chairman, State Bank of India (SBI), has digitally inaugurated first YONO branch at Hitec City, on Wednesday. It is the fourth such branch and first in South India as part of digitalizing banking services through YONO platform.

Interacting with customers, Kumar assured them of personalised and quality service and urged them to adopt YONO quick pay for their payments solutions.

The branch is located on the high streets of Hitec City wherein all tech giants have their presence nearby. “We have distinguished corporates across the street like Google, Deloitte, TCS, Tech Mahindra and S&P Global. This branch is poised to be one-stop digital gateway for the financial solutions to all the techies working in the vicinity,” said O P Mishra, Chief General Manager, SBI Hyderabad.

