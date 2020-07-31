Hyderabad: SBI doing its bit in Covid fight

By | Published: 11:27 pm

Hyderabad: Actively participating in Covid-19 relief operations, SBI in Telangana has initiated various relief measures through SBI Foundation.

The Bank has arranged the supply of medical equipment like ventilators, ECG machines, 2D Echo, Radio Meter, digital pulse oximeters and PPE kits to identified government hospitals. Support by way of food relief was also provided through Akshaya Patra Foundation and the Bank had earmarked Rs 1.10 crore for various relief measures.

As part of these measures, Debashis Mishra, Deputy General Manager, SBI AO Secunderabad in the presence of Vishnu Mohan, AGM, RBO, Secunderabad and G Rama Krishna, AGM PR, handed over seven ventilators worth Rs 11 lakh to representatives of Gandhi Hospital, Secunderabad – Shoban Babu, Deputy Superintendent, Neta Narsimha Deputy Superintendent and Dr Sheshadri, Admin, a press release said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .