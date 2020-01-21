Hyderabad: SBI ladies club donates 50 computers

By | Published: 1:03 am

Hyderabad: State Bank of India (SBI) Ladies Club donated 50 computers to Anaadha Vidyarthi Griha, which was established in 1919 to provide lodging, boarding and all the academic needs for the orphans and deserving students of 10 plus education of the society.

The computers will help in bridge the gap between technology and needs of the students, according to a statement from Assistant General Manager, LSSVD, Hanumantha Rao.

On this occasion, Manjary Mishra, President, SBI Ladies Club expressed her happiness and reiterated SBI’s commitment to welfare of the society. Other SBI Ladies Club members were present during the event.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter