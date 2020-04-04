Hyderabad: SBI LHO distributes masks, snacks to cops

By | Published: 11:28 pm

Hyderabad: Local Head Office (LHO), State Bank of India, Hyderabad, distributed cotton masks, paper boat drinks, biscuit packets and instant tea packets to the police personnel on duty during the COVID-19 lockdown period.

Police officials expressed their happiness for the gesture of SBI officials. Hanumantha Rao, AGM (PR), G Kalyan, AGM (HR) and Captain Issac Mario, AGM Security and other officials were present during the activity, a press release said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .