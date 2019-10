By | Published: 11:59 pm

Hyderabad: State Bank of India LHO, Koti observed official language (Hindi), Rajbasha fortnight and conducted different types of competitions for its staff and distributed prizes accordingly.

Moulana Azad National Urdu University Hindi Department Head Dr. Karan Singh Utwal participated in the programme as chief guest. SBI CGM Om Prakash Mishra explained the importance of using of Hindi in banking as per Official Language Act, said a press release.