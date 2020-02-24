Hyderabad SBI scores easy win inter-circle football tournament

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 10:57 pm

Hyderabad: State Bank of India Hyderabad routed SBI, Bhubaneswar 5-O in the SBI Inter-Circle football tournament in Visakhapatnam.

Steven Xavier Davy scored the first hat-trick of the tournament while Fareed and Anand posted one goal each. SBI Amaravathi circle beat SBI Chennai circle 3-1.

Captain Dhanala Kumar scored 2 goals and Naresh one.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter