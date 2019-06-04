Hyderabad: SCB to seek Rs 100 cr aid from Centre

By | Published: 12:18 am

Hyderabad: To improve infrastructure and take up further development works, the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) has decided to seek Rs 99.87 crore as grant-in-aid from the Ministry of Defence in its estimated budget for 2019-20.

SCB officials, including president Brig MD Upadhyay, Chief Executive Officer Chandra Sekhar and other members of the board, on Tuesday proposed an estimated budget of Rs 227 crore for 2019-20. Of this, the board officials said they could generate a revenue of Rs 127 crore from various sources, including Rs 33 crore through property tax, Rs 26 crore through service charges, Rs 11 crore through toll tax and Rs 3.5 crore through trade licences.

However, as the estimated Budget was falling short by nearly Rs 100 crore, the board decided to seek support from the Centre. In case the Centre refused to help, it would cut short the amount set aside for development works.

For health, hygiene and sanitation, the board officials have proposed a budget of Rs 26 crore, public works over Rs 2 crore, road repairs and maintenance Rs 10 crore, for maintenance of drainages Rs 9 crore, water supply Rs 6 crore, street lighting Rs 3 crore and for other works Rs 17 crore.

“Every year, we are proposing a budget of Rs 1.5 crore for Cantonment General Hospital. However, this time we are proposing a sum of Rs 4 crore for improving the infrastructure, equipment and recruiting doctors,” a board official said.