Hyderabad: Scholars in awe of rare collection of Persian manuscript

By | Published: 12:18 am

Hyderabad: International students from several prestigious universities, who were part of an International Persian Summer School, appreciated the immense collection of Persian manuscripts preserved at the Telangana State Archives and Research Institute, Tarnaka.

As part of the Persian Summer School, between August 23 and 28, the State Archives and Research Institute provided training to 28 scholars drawn from top international universities including Harvard, Yale, Michigan, California, ELTE Hungary, University of Warsaw Poland, University of Naples, Italy, Universities of Singapore and Tehran.

“Students expressed wonderment over the rare and valuable documents, which are on display in the archives. The students said that they never came across such beautiful and rare collection of Persian documents of medieval history anywhere in the world,” said Director, TSARI, Dr Zareena Parveen.

In the summer school, which was based on the theme ‘Reading and Analysing Indo-Persian Records’, foreign students got an opportunity to study original manuscripts dated back to 1406 AD pertaining to Bahmani, Adil Shahi, Qutb Shahi, Mughals and AsafJahi dynasties.

Prof Chandrasekhar, Department of Persian, Delhi University, who was also one of the faculty members, taught the scholars on deciphering and analysing of Shikista Persian through the manuscripts of Banda Nawaz collection.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter