Hyderabad: Scholars told to refrain from plagiarising

By | Published: 11:55 pm

Hyderabad: Do not copy, paste someone’s work or idea as anti-plagiarism tools will catch you, experts told budding research scholars at a workshop on ‘Effective Thesis and Dissertation Writing’ in the city on Sunday.

During the workshop organised by Prashas Research Consulting, experts including S Rajya Laxmi said plagiarism may not be a crime in India, unlike in many western countries, but it is an academic dishonesty and unethical.

She listed out ante-plagiarism tools such as Copy Catch Gold, Edu Tie.com, Google, Jplag and Mossand Glatt Plagiarism program. Research scholars can find out using these tools if they were plagiarising text or ideas unintentionally, Laxmi said.

The Dissertation/Thesis Writing Boot Camp is a programme of Prashas Research that gave its participants a chance to make some serious progress on their dissertation, a press release said. Prof DK Lal Das, Dr G Ashirvadam Gidla and Dr Huma Fatima spoke about various issues pertaining to thesis and dissertation writing at the workshop, which was attended by over 67 participants.

