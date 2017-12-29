Hyderabad: School attender held for thrashing Class 2 boy

By | Published: 12:58 am

Hyderabad: The Moinabad police on Thursday booked a case against a private school attender for allegedly beating a boy.

According to the police, Narsimha, an attender with Swamy Narayan Gurukul School in Moinabad beat up a 2nd standard boy, in school bus.

“Initially, some conversation happened between them about to an ear phone cap that fell on the foot board. When the boy entered the bus and sat inside, Narsimha started beating,” said S Sunitha, Inspector, Moinabad.

The incident occurred a couple of days ago and the case was booked on Thursday after the parents approached the police and lodged a complaint.

A case under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and Juvenile Justice Act was booked.

No arrest was made so far, she said, adding that after verifying the facts further action will be initiated.