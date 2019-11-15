Hyderabad: School bus overturns, no injuries

By | Published: 2:58 pm

Hyderabad: A private school bus lost control and turned turtle at Ayyappa Society in Madhapur here on Friday morning. There were no students in the bus at the time of the accident, police said.

The incident occurred around 7 am when the mini bus belonging to Swetcha School in Ayyappa Society was going to pick up students.

The driver who was allegedly driving quite fast, lost control of the wheel leading to the accident, officials said.

The Madhapur police are investigating.

