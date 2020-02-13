Hyderabad school’s students take part in ‘Say No to Plastic’ campaign

By | Published: 12:00 am

Hyderabad: The Harita Club of Sri Aurobindo International School (SAIS) took up an awareness campaign ‘Say No to Plastic’ as part of which the students met vegetable and fruit vendors and impressed upon them about the danger of using plastic bags to sell their items.

The campaign held on OU Road, students encouraged the vendors to ask customers to bring their own bags.

As a part of the program, Institute of Human Study sponsored cloth bags stitched by tailoring centers from Jangaon villages. On Wednesday, 150 of these bags were distributed to motivate them to be a part of the campaign to stop the use of plastic bags.

The bags were distributed by Dr. Hemalata, GHMC ward officer and she was accompanied by school principal Dr Chhalamayi Reddy, staff and students. The school has decided to continue the supply of cloth bags as part of their community service program.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter