Hyderabad: Science conference at NAARM

Published: 10:53 pm

Hyderabad: The National Academy of Sciences, India and ICAR-National Academy of Agricultural Research Management (ICAR-NAARM), Hyderabad are jointly organising 89th annual session of National Academy of Sciences, India (NASI) cum symposium on ‘Science and Technology based Entrepreneurship Development’ from Saturday at NAARM, Rajendranagar.

The three-day conference will feature plenary sessions, unveiling of a Buddha statue, interactive sessions on incubators, poster presentations on biological sciences, parallel technical sessions on physical and biological sciences besides a special science meet for children from Class XI and XII.

Eminent scientists, technocrats, bureaucrats, and policy makers will participate in the event, and deliberate upon the scope and potentials for synergising science, technology and innovation with entrepreneurship development and further roadmap for its success and benefit for socio-economic development and welfare.

Young researchers with best research papers in physical and biological sciences will also be awarded with ‘NASI- Swarna Jayanti Puruskars’ and ‘NASI Springer Young Scientist Award’. The Association for Management of Agricultural Research and Agripreneurship (AMARA), Hyderabad is a knowledge partner for the event.

