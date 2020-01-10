Hyderabad scientist Dr Saha elected as Bureau Member of IUPAC

By | Published: 4:23 pm

Hyderabad: Dr Bipul Behari Saha, a city-based scientist was elected as the Bureau Member of the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC) for 2020-23. In the 100 years history of the union, this is the second time an Indian scientist is elected as a Bureau Member, after Prof. CNR Rao in 1979, according to a press release here on Friday.

Founded 100 years ago, the IUPAC is the largest global organization of Chemistry professionals. The IUPAC has the responsibility of naming all new elements and compounds, declare atomic weights and physical constants, update Periodic table and carry out research projects for the benefit of mankind.

It comprises 12 Committees and 8 Divisions. At the apex of IUPAC organization is “IUPAC Bureau”. The voters in the election of “IUPAC Bureau members” are representatives from different countries, who are members of IUPAC. Way back in 1979, Bharat Ratna Prof CNR Rao was the other scientist from India who was elected to the same position.

Dr. Saha has been closely associated with the IUPAC for the last few years. He was Executive Committee member of “IUPAC Committee on Chemistry and Industry”, incidentally the first Indian to hold this position. He was also the National Representative of India in “IUPAC Division of Chemistry and Environment” and member of “IUPAC Inter-Divisional committee on Green Chemistry for Sustainable Development”.

Dr. Saha has been on the editorial advisory board of global scientific magazines like Agri Business Global (USA) and Farm Chemicals International (USA). He was also editor of “Indian Society for Environmental Science & Technology Newsletter”. Dr. Saha has been visiting Professor in reputed Universities and Institutes including the IIT. He was also a Principal Investigator and member of the steering committee of Government of India sponsored “New Millennium Indian Technology Leadership Initiative Project”.

He carried out research with Nobel Laureate Professor Derek Barton. He has been awarded Homi Bhabha Gold Medal by Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) and S. N. Bhattacharya Medal. Currently he is Director – R&D, L.R. Research Laboratories Pvt Ltd (wholly owned subsidiary of NACL Industries Limited) in Hyderabad.

