Hyderabad scientist making waves with pioneering work

By | Published: 7:15 pm

Dr Murali Banavoth, assistant professor at School of Chemistry, University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been selected for National Academy of Sciences, India NASI-Young Scientist Platinum Jubilee Awards 2019 in the field of Chemical Sciences. The award has been instituted by NASI to recognise creativity and excellence in young scientists.

Dr Banavoth was selected for the award in recognition of his notable contributions in the solar energy research as a young scientist under the age of 35. He will receive the award and a cash prize award from the NASI president during the annual general body meeting.He has also been bestowed with the prestigious young scientist award at the 105th Indian Science Congress.

After obtaining his PhD, from Indian Institute of Science, he moved to King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) at Solar Center as a postdoctoral associate and carried out pioneering work in the field of hybrid functional materials for solar harvesting. Dr Banavoth’s contribution to the photovoltaic (Solar Cells) research is evident from his outstanding 45 publications in Nature, Advanced Materials, JACS, Angew. Chem, etc. His research interests are broadly classified as organic, inorganic, and hybrid solar cells and photovoltaics.

