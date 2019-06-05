Hyderabad: Scolded by in-laws, man hangs self

By | Published: 11:06 pm

Hyderabad: A man was found hanging in his house at Film Nagar in Banjara Hills early on Wednesday.

Ramu (26), a cab driver, who left a note holding his in-laws responsible for his death, is suspected to have committed suicide, police said.

According to the Banjara Hills police, Ramu was married and had two daughters. He frequently had disputes with his wife over the last one year. On Tuesday, Ramu went to his in-laws’ house in Hafeezpet, where he was allegedly reprimanded by his mother-in-law and brother-in-law. He returned home at night and hanged himself in the bedroom when other family members were asleep.

“His wife grew suspicious as there was no response from inside even after repeatedly knocking on the door. He was found hanging when they broke open the door,” police said, adding that Ramu left a note holding his in-laws responsible.

The Banjara Hills police booked a case and the body was handed over to the family after autopsy.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.